AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $34.97. 607,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,008. AAR has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

