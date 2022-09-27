AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
AAR Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $34.97. 607,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,008. AAR has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
