Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $257.54 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $256.20 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.99.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

