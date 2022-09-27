Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

NYSE:ACN opened at $257.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.99. Accenture has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

