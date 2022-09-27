ACENT (ACE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.20 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACENT was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

