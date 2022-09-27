adbank (ADB) Trading Up 110.7% Over Last Week

adbank (ADB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $578,539.00 and $153,275.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded 110.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About adbank

adbank’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

