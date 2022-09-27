adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from €190.00 to €160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. adidas traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 381032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Get adidas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $933,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.