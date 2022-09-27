Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $276.96 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $276.75 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

