Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $276.96 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $276.75 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.