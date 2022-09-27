Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.