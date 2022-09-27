Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 3.8%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 13,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 638,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,539,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,742 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 134.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

