Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.63.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,693 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

