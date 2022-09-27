AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AEON Mall Price Performance
AEON Mall stock remained flat at 14.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 14.41. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of 13.88 and a 12-month high of 15.50.
