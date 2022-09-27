Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.63

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 3592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

