Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.27 ($1.29) and last traded at €1.28 ($1.31). Approximately 17,130,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.35 ($1.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, September 5th. set a €1.50 ($1.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.39.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.