Alchemix Price Hits $20.18 on Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.18 or 0.00104724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $35.11 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Alchemix

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,739,895 coins. Alchemix’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

