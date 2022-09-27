Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $213.22

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $213.22 and last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 21836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

