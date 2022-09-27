Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.79

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.79 and last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 18039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.