Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561,475 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Down 23.8 %

Shares of ALSAW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

