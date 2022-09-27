Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Lowered to €32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALSMY opened at $1.65 on Friday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Alstom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

