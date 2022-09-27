Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.87

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 6696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
