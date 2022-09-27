Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.87

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 6696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

