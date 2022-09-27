Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.87. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amarin by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 452,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

