AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.09

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 4104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCX. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $852.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.