Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.66

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 269240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

