American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 19,039 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 9,056 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AEO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 160,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,160,790. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

