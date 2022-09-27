American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 19,039 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 9,056 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of AEO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 160,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,160,790. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
