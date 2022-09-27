American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 778.1% in September

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, an increase of 778.1% from the August 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on American Rebel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of AREB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 7,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,855. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

