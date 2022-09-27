AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 3.3%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.87 and last traded at $62.87. Approximately 1,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 384,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.88.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
