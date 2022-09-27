Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 3.0% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $140.19. 68,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,256. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.