Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $82.87

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after buying an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $58.13 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.