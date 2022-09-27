Analysts Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target at $13.15

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Iberdrola Price Performance

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.8805 dividend. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

