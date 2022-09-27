Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $66.39

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

