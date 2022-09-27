Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Corning (GLW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corning (NYSE: GLW):

9/16/2022 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2022 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2022 – Corning is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

GLW traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 151,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,522. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $589,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $893,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

