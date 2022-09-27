Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.51.
About Angang Steel
