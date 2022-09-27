Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.51.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

