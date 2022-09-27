AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $12.26

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.81. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 40,430 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on AU. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,189,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 355,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.