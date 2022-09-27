AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $12.26

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.81. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 40,430 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AU. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,189,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 355,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.