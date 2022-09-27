Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.23

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 88262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
