Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $3,297,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. 23,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,940. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

