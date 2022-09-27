Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $53.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 92,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.