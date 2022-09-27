Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Tosha Perkins Sells 62,242 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $175,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. 1,371,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,055. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

