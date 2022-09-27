Arcontech Group plc (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

LON:ARC opened at GBX 79.06 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.56. Arcontech Group has a 52-week low of GBX 69.25 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.80 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of £10.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

About Arcontech Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.