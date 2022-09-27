Arcontech Group plc (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Arcontech Group Stock Performance
LON:ARC opened at GBX 79.06 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.56. Arcontech Group has a 52-week low of GBX 69.25 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.80 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of £10.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00.
About Arcontech Group
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.