Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 584,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 9,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,769. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AHH. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.