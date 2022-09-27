Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.85. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 6.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
