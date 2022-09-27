Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.85. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.