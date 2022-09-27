Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.85. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

