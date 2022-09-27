Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 1,379.5% in September

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 1,379.5% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

