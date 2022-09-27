ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,921.11.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMY opened at $6.63 on Friday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.