Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.79

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.79 and last traded at $232.15, with a volume of 14328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

