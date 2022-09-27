Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,338. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $749.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,629.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

