Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 57,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. 450,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,819. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

