Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $4.58 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. 2,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $57.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

