Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $503,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.34. 29,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day moving average is $200.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

