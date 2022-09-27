Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $220.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,112. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $218.13 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

