Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 63 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.78. 9,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.32. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $165.50 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

