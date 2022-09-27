Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 899 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $245.43 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

