Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Reaches $4.44 on Major Exchanges

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00023275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev.

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

